The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, as the District, Maryland and Virginia continue to see spiking levels of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

It cites the lawsuit filed Friday and says the new rules offer “parity” among different types of activities. Indoor restaurant dining was reduced from 50 percent capacity to 25 percent capacity as of Monday, the order notes, adding that under the new rule, the city’s largest restaurants could host no more than 250 people at a time.

The order further states that the city will impose a 250-person cap on a wider variety of socially distant activities. No more than 250 people may play sports on the same playing field; browse a museum on the same floor; frequent a gym, indoor skate park, bowling alley, or skating rink; or shop in a store.

Most of those activities are also subject to other restrictions on capacity, many of which would make getting anywhere close to 250 people impossible or at least unlikely.

Last month, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority sided with religious organizations in New York who claimed that pandemic gathering restrictions were an infringement on their constitutionally protected religious freedom. The next week, the court again ruled in favor of California churches seeking relief from the governor’s restrictions.

In Washington, the Catholic archdiocese had requested a temporary restraining order earlier Wednesday, asking a judge to act quickly to overturn the city’s numerical limit on worship service attendance in advance of Christmas.

The lawsuit said the archdiocese would agree to a 50 percent capacity cap, but not a maximum number of attendees.

Bowser’s order said it was intended in part to “resolve litigation.” But it also made clear the mayor’s frustration at churches that would seek to host hundreds of people in person during a worsening pandemic.

“With such a high rate of community transmission, some persons at large gatherings are likely to be exposed to the virus. Such exposure is likely even when a range of additional preventative actions are taken, such as adherence to social distancing rules,” the order says.

“A recent lawsuit appears to insist on a constitutional right to hold indoor worship services of even a thousand persons or more at the largest facilities, which flies in the face of all scientific and medical advice and will doubtless put parishioners in harm’s way.”

Spokespeople for the mayor and the archdiocese did not respond to inquiries from The Washington Post after the mayor’s office publicized the new order around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.