The leader of the right-wing group Proud Boys has confessed to burning Asbury United Methodist’s banner the first time following a rally in support of Trump.
In a Dec. 31 letter to police asking for an increased police presence at the church this month, Asbury’s senior pastor, the Rev. Ianther M. Mills, said the second banner was “cut from the signpost and stolen sometime over Christmas weekend.” She wrote that the church is grateful for the police department’s “immediate response to the second incident and the investigation that is underway.”
Mills’s letter requested increased police over the next few weeks, and especially on Wednesday and Jan. 20 — when Congress meets to formally certify the electoral college and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and then for Biden’s inauguration.
A call and email to Mills were not immediately answered Monday morning.
Officials from D.C. police, Homeland Security and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office will meet Monday with downtown clergy to discuss security preparedness for this month. Trump has been encouraging protesters to come to D.C., and multiple pro- and anti-Trump groups have said they will be present in the city.
Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, on Dec. 18 posted on social media that he burned Asbury’s banner but would not admit to committing a hate crime. He said he was not motivated by race, religion or political ideology, but he believes the Black Lives Matter movement “has terrorized the citizens of this country.”