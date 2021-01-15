The antiabortion movement is at a key moment. Major groups like the March for Life have been strong supporters of President Trump and believe his selection of three conservative Supreme Court justices — as well as hundreds of conservative lower court judges — will lead to significant legal limits on abortion. Last year Trump was the first-ever U.S. president to appear at the march. However the president’s low popularity and association with coronavirus deaths and the reinstatement of the federal death penalty make him a problematic figure to champion and be tied to.
American views on whether abortion should be legal have been relatively stable for decades, according to Gallup. About a half of people say the procedure should be legal under some circumstances, a third say legal under all circumstances and 20 percent say totally illegal. People’s affiliation with the terms “pro-choice” or “pro-life” have been more fluid, with 56 percent of Americans saying they considered themselves “pro-choice” in 1996, compared with 48 percent today. Americans who say they’re “pro-life” went from 33 percent to 46 percent of the population, Gallup says.
In the announcement, organizers said their decision was made to protect the participants as well as law enforcement who monitor it each year.
“In light of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol, this year’s March for Life will look different,” organizers said.
