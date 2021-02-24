Both of us in recent weeks have hosted webinars with our friend and fellow Christian Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, answering every possible question we could imagine regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. We did so because we know that, according to surveys, roughly a quarter of the public are reluctant to be vaccinated. Many of the reasons given are fear of possible side effects, lack of trust in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, or concerns about the newness of the vaccines.

Some of the hesitation about the vaccines have come from our own evangelical tribes. Some of these are very understandable. Some African American evangelicals remember well past medical initiatives such as the Tuskegee experiment that were horrific matters of racial injustice, and rightly seek to make sure that any medical innovation is nothing of the sort. The good news is that the vaccine development in this case has been remarkably transparent, and vaccination in this case is a means of working for, not against, racial justice, since communities of color are disproportionately affected by covid-19.

Some evangelicals, along with some Roman Catholics and others, have wondered whether being vaccinated would compromise our pro-life commitment to human dignity, for fear that the vaccines were made through cells from abortions. This, though, is not the case, and we agree with Pope Francis and leading bioethicists from across the religious spectrum that the use of these vaccines is not only consistent with a pro-life ethic, but is itself a recognition of the value of protecting life — especially that of vulnerable elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Still, some are reluctant to be vaccinated because they have read or heard conspiracy theories about the dangers of the vaccines. Some have found on their social media feeds or in their email inboxes articles by anti-vaccine activists making wild and unsubstantiated claims about the dangers of the coronavirus vaccines. Others have seen even more bizarre claims, such as that Bill Gates is seeking to implant microchips of the Book of Revelation’s mark of the beast into our bloodstreams. The net result is often that even those who are not given to conspiracy theorizing can just assume that seeing so many alarms about vaccines ought to make one wary. After all, most people do not have medical expertise to answer every floated claim.

These conspiracy theories, however, are not rooted in reality. Indeed, many of them come from the same sources that previously told us that the coronavirus itself was a hoax or, even worse, a “plandemic” mapped out by the government for some purpose or another. These sources told us that no more would die from covid than from the seasonal flu or that after the presidential election we would hear no more about covid or social distancing or masking. These claims were demonstrated to be false, and the dark claims about the vaccines are, too.

Indeed, the vaccines are a cause for Christians to rejoice and to give glory to God. The Bible, after all, speaks of medicine as a common grace, discovered by human beings but given by God. The Apostle Paul prescribed wine for Timothy’s stomach ailments (1 Timothy 5:23), probably recognizing the disinfecting properties of wine in settling the stomach and preventing dysentery. Vaccination, likewise, is a preventive measure, except that in this case the prevention is not simply for the one taking the vaccine but for the entire community.

We have all lost much during this pandemic. For Christians, one of the most awful aspects, apart from the deaths of those we love, is the isolation we have had from one another, along with our feelings of powerlessness to change the situation. The vaccines change that equation. By getting vaccinated as soon as our time is called, we can actively work for what we have been praying for — churches filled with people, hugs in the church foyer, and singing loudly together the hymns we love.

And, at the same time, we can express our love for neighbor — especially the sick and elderly — by reducing the chance that we might inadvertently pass along a virus that could kill them. The men on the rooftop took a risk of, at best, looking like fools or, at worst, falling through an unstable roof. But they loved their friend and wanted to get him to Jesus. We don’t need to make ropes or tear up roof tiles to love our friends and neighbors. All we are asked to do is to get a shot.