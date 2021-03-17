“There’s nothing that I’m aware of at Crabapple that would give approval to this,” Cottrell said in an interview, referring to the shootings. “I’m assuming it’s as shocking and numbing to them as it has been to me.”

AD

AD

Cottrell said he viewed a 2018 video of Long describing his conversion to the Christian faith at around 8 years old, when he was baptized. Cottrell considered him a “typical teenager” growing up in the suburbs of Atlanta.

“It’s not unusual for young men to be into video games,” Cottrell said. “Was he around guns and hunting? Yeah. Would I consider him to be obsessed? No. Was it part of the life? Yeah. At that time, I wouldn’t classify it as one of the main things he was involved in. Had he been deer hunting? Yeah. I don’t know that I would’ve considered it to be a massive chunk of his life.”

But during those teenage years, Cottrell said, the church youth group “was his deal,” and Long was part of a high school group that met for Bible study once a week before school and helped a backyard Bible club with songs and games for kids.

AD

AD

Cottrell said the church was predominantly White but included several people of Asian and African descent.

“I don’t recall any sermons dealing specifically with racism, but the general tenor was to welcome and to be as inclusive as possible,” he said.

In a statement to The Washington Post, church elders at Crabapple First Baptist said they were “heartbroken” about “the tragic news about the multiple deaths in the Atlanta area.”

“We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them. Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well,” the statement said.

The church has deleted its social media pages, including ones on which Long appeared in photos and in videos.

AD

Church leaders across the nation have condemned the shootings, calling for scrutiny of young White men in churches. In 2019, before he allegedly walked into a synagogue in Poway, Calif., and opened fire, John Earnest was a churchgoer who wrote about his evangelical theology.

Russell Moore, head of the Southern Baptist Convention’s public policy arm, called the shootings “shocking” and said he has been increasingly hearing from Asian Americans about escalating “immoral and unjust” bigotry.

AD

“Christians must also lead the way in refusing to listen to and refusing to amplify the voices of those who would incite hatred against minority populations,” Moore said in a statement.

AD

The SBC denomination has been engulfed in an explosive debate over race in recent months, especially since Southern Baptist leaders condemned something called Critical Race Theory, an academic movement that views racism as central to society’s problems. Several Black pastors have left the denomination, and prominent Bible teacher Beth Moore revealed last week that she has also parted ways.

Long’s church is part of a group in the SBC called Founders Ministry, which has pushed the convention in a more conservative direction in recent years.

Raymond Chang, a Korean American who is head of the Asian American Christian Collaborative, said he was disappointed but not surprised to learn that Long was an SBC member.

AD

AD

“One of the things that is difficult about White evangelical Christian churches and spaces is that they struggle to talk about race and racism in any meaningful way and create conditions in which racism and white supremacy can sadly flourish,” said Chang, who is campus minister at the evangelical Wheaton College outside Chicago.

Many leaders of predominantly White evangelical churches say churches should simply focus on preaching the gospel, Chang said. “Their version of just preaching the gospel is like treating every illness with Advil or chemotherapy instead of treating it with medical precision,” he said. “Jesus spoke against specific sins.”

Chang said people of color within White evangelical spaces who try to help on issues of race are often silenced or pushed out, or they burn out. The SBC, he said, seems to consistently spend more energy on resisting efforts to dismantle racism than addressing racism within its church.

AD

AD

“A lot of people wouldn’t be surprised that he came out of an SBC church,” Chang said. “They need to wrestle with whether they had a part systemically in the long chain of discipleship in producing someone that could do something like this.”

Many Asian Americans have become accustomed to hearing about violence, even though this particular rampage has drawn nationwide attention, said Michelle Reyes, vice president of the Asian American Christian Collaborative. Reyes said many in her community, including Indian Americans, are reeling over the shootings.

“I hope that it can be a turning point in talking about Asian women, in particular,” she said. “It feels very personal.”

AD

Duke Kwon, a Korean American pastor at Grace Meridian Hill in Washington, said that during the past year, members of his church have expressed fear about appearing in public, citing rhetoric that has attached the coronavirus spread to Asian Americans.

AD

“Even if it took place in Atlanta, there’s the sense that this could be … my grandmother, my brother, my sister,” Kwon said.

He said he was disappointed the suspect had a connection to a Christian church.

“Again and again, we see different versions of an insidious relationship between racism and perversions of Christian faith,” Kwon said. “The time is long past that we have more public conversations about this, and we get to the root of it.”

AD

Owen Lee, pastor of a large majority Asian American church called Christ Central Presbyterian in Centreville, Va., said his 17-year old son texted him on Wednesday morning: “Dad, why are they killing our people?”

“What do you say to your son?” Lee said.

He said he was grateful that his non-Asian American friends messaged him to ask how he was doing and to say that they stand with him.

AD

“Asians are created in the image of God, worthy of respect and kindness,” he said. “It feels ridiculous that we would even have to articulate that.”

Lee said he is exhausted by people, including pastors, who deny systemic racism.

“I wish my White pastor friends would take racism far more seriously than they do, that they would preach the central doctrine, educate their people, that this is not how you treat people, regardless of skin color,” he said. “It’s not shocking but profoundly disappointing that this person was a member of a Christian church.”