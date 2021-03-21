“Our hearts are filled with so many emotions; with grief, with anger, sadness, with emptiness, confusion,” prayed Associate Pastor Luke Folsom. “There’s so much confusion. It doesn’t make any sense. But Father, we know this is the result of sin. It displays the total corruption of mankind.”

Long himself had cited a theological motivation for his alleged attacks. According to police, he told the arresting officers he wanted to eliminate sexual temptation by shooting spa workers and customers — most of whom were Asian women. According to a former roommate, Tyler Bayless, Long was racked with guilt over what he considered to be a “sex addiction.” Long repeatedly told his roommate he was “falling out of the grace of God” because of his libido, and on at least one occasion he had contemplated suicide. “He was racked with a very specific kind of guilt — which is to say religious,” Bayless said. “He was militant about it. This was the kind of guy who would hate himself for masturbating, would consider that to be a relapse.”

AD

AD

“He was racked with a very specific kind of guilt — which is to say religious,” Bayless said. “This was the kind of guy who would hate himself for masturbating, would consider that to be a relapse.”

Such ideas are common in evangelical “purity culture,” which teaches that any sexual desire outside of marriage is sinful. Those who fail to control their lust are sometimes labeled “sex addicts.” In both 2019 and 2020, Long also spent time at HopeQuest, an evangelical treatment facility in Acworth, Ga., specializing in “sex addiction” and “pornography addiction,” that has also specialized in gay conversion therapy. HopeQuest, which is backed by leading evangelical groups such as James Dobson’s Focus on the Family, is less than a mile from Young’s Asian Massage — the site of Long’s first attack on Tuesday evening.

During his sermon on Sunday, Crabapple’s senior pastor, Jerry Dockery, did not address purity culture or Long’s stated motivations. In front of a crowd of more than 100 mostly maskless congregants, he focused on the grief felt by members of his church that they had been drawn into media coverage of Long’s shooting, and the eternal battle between God and Satan.

AD

AD

“Right now there is a bitter pall hanging on the palate of our hearts. Everything is impacted and influenced by what we have experienced this week, and you wonder if it’ll ever taste sweet again,” Dockery said. “God’s word says we’ve all sinned and fallen short of God’s glory. You don’t have to look further than the newspapers this week to know that this is true. Brokenness and despair; it’s all rooted in Satan’s rebellion against God’s law.”

After the service, journalists were asked to leave while members voted on a move of “church discipline” to expel Long from the church. This came after the church’s elders had publicly disowned Long in a statement on Friday — which did not qualify as technical excommunication under the church bylaws. The elders’ statement, likewise, failed to address any of the theological arguments made by Long.

“He alone is responsible for his evil actions and desires,” the earlier statement read. “These actions are the result of a sinful heart and depraved mind for which Aaron is completely responsible.”