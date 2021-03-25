Boulder police officer Eric Talley, one of the victims, “was personally known to many of us, and we are devastated by his death,” the statement noted.

The council — which includes the Islamic Center of Aurora; the Islamic Center of Boulder; the Colorado Muslim Connection, and other organizations — also encouraged people to donate to the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, the Colorado Healing Fund and the Community Foundation of Boulder County.

AD

AD

“We thank law enforcement for their bravery and commitment in apprehending the shooter. We call for the prosecution of the shooter to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement read.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, from the Denver suburb of Arvada, was booked into jail on murder charges a day after the attack and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

In news reports, Alissa has been described as a “very anti-social” man who appeared paranoid “about perceived slights against him.” Alissa worried about being targeted due to his Muslim faith, and his family said he suffered from mental health issues, according to interviews with his siblings and former classmates.

AD

As further details about Alissa began to emerge, many expressed concern and fear over ramped-up Islamophobia.

Such phrases and words as “He’s Muslim,” “Islamic” and “Middle Eastern” were trending Tuesday on Twitter. With Ramadan just a few weeks away, some also worried about potential hate crimes as Muslims are more likely to gather in congregational settings.

AD

The Islamic Center of Boulder, on its Facebook page, said its members were praying for those affected by the shooting.

“Our hearts are broken for lives lost and for the grief suffered by an entire community. For those who have lost loved ones, for those who witnessed the horrific events today, for those who feel helpless and fearful — may Allah bring you comfort and peace and healing. There are many, many members of ICB who are praying for each person affected by this violence,” the center said in its post.

AD

The Islamic Society of North America in Plainfield, Ind., issued a statement condemning the violence in Boulder as well as last week’s shootings in the Atlanta area that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

The shooting in Boulder, the Islamic Society of North America said, “adds to the tragedies our nation is going through, including an increasing culture of hate.”

AD

“As citizens, and members of the human family, we have the right to live in peace and safety. We must stand together and speak out against hate and racism.”

CelebrateMercy, a nonprofit that teaches about the prophet Muhammad to Muslims and the general public, launched the crowdfunding campaign “Muslims Unite for Boulder Families” on LaunchGood to raise funds for the victims’ families.

AD

“We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action,” CelebrateMercy said on the funding page.

“We ask for American Muslim mosques, Imams, leaders, and groups to endorse and promote this crowdfunding initiative for the victims’ families,” the group said.

CelebrateMercy said its initial goal is to raise $20,000 but plans are to continue raising more money if funds are raised quickly. As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised nearly $16,000.

AD

Though it’s a Muslim-led campaign, the group encouraged people of other faiths to contribute, too.

In the funding page, CelebrateMercy shared a photo of a greeting card a non-Muslim Boulder resident left outside the Islamic Center of Boulder, offering to accompany anyone going to the grocery store or for a walk if they felt vulnerable.

“Please know that I and many others stand in solidarity with you,” the card read.