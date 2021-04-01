The son of a pastor, Hwang has been referred to as a faith-driven investor. Using Archegos’s same Manhattan address across from Carnegie Hall, he built one of the nation’s largest Christian charitable foundations, the Grace and Mercy Foundation, with nearly $500 million in assets. Recent tax documents from his foundation suggest his charity has donated amounts ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars to more than 60 institutions, mostly evangelical ones, including giving $1.2 million to the Museum of the Bible in Washington.

AD

AD

Hwang, 57, was once close to the late evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias, who was recently in the news over accusations of sexual misconduct, and they spoke together at a conference in 2019. Hwang’s foundation gave Zacharias’s ministry $255,000 in 2018.

“I cannot think of another foundation or individual that has given significant donations to as many Christian organizations as he has,” said Warren Cole Smith, who leads a group called MinistryWatch, a group that monitors Christian ministries’ finances.

A spokesman for Hwang did not respond to a request for comment. The director of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, Sumi Kim, did not respond to a request for comment.

AD

Smith said Hwang’s Wall Street investments have not been declared illegal, but should give Christians pause.

“That kind of risky behavior, especially with other people’s money, does have moral and ethical consequences, even if it’s not illegal,” Smith said.

Before he founded Archegos, Hwang was one of billionaire Julian Robertson’s proteges, and started the Tiger Asia hedge fund. In 2012, the SEC charged Hwang with having been in involved in insider trading at Tiger Asia. He agreed to pay $44 million to settle the charges, and was also barred from trading or giving investment advice for at least five years starting in 2013.

AD

According to interviews with several people who know Hwang and his foundation, Hwang has shared this story as a “come to Jesus” moment, where he would say that he had a sort of spiritual awakening after being caught by the SEC. Since then, he has been given several platforms on Christian conference stages to talk about his business mind-set.

AD

Tony Carnes, who runs a site called A Journey through NYC religions, said he turned down a potential funding call with the foundation because he had heard rumors that Hwang was using his foundation to make a comeback. He said he thinks it’s okay for churches and ministries to receive money from people who might not have stellar backgrounds, but he was concerned that Hwang was being heralded for his great business and ethics approach.

Carnes believes there are bigger questions Christians must ask over whether it’s ethical to take such major risks with other people’s money.

AD

“Is capitalism only a Wild West game?” Carnes said. “It’s a shootout and see who survives? Or is it more cooperative and you make sure you look for casualties and help them? You recognize you have some limits. The limits might not legally be there, but ethically [they are] if you care for people.”

AD

According to tax documents, Hwang gave $5.5 million to the Fuller Foundation, a family foundation, as well as $2 million to the Fuller Theological Seminary, where he is on the board of trustees, considered to be a list of who’s who among influential evangelical leaders.

Rich Mouw, a former president of Fuller Theological Seminary and a highly respected evangelical leader, said he remembers bringing Hwang on the board of Fuller after Hwang’s investments did so well for the Fuller Foundation. Together, they traveled as friends to Japan and South Korea, and Mouw spoke at Hwang’s mother’s funeral.

AD

“I have talked a lot with Bill about ethical and spiritual challenges in his work,” Mouw said. “I’ve always found him to be very eager to think in Christian ways.”

AD

In a 2018 interview with Fuller, Hwang spoke about using capitalism to help society advance in investing in companies that do good for society, citing LinkedIn as an example.

The foundation has donated to major evangelical ministries across the country, including the International Justice Mission, Cru (formerly Campus Crusade), Prison Fellowship, Young Life and the Navigators. It also has helped to finance several Christian organizations in Manhattan, including Redeemer Presbyterian’s Hope for New York and The King’s College.

In total, the foundation gave out more than $16 million in grants in 2018, with many donations being likely to make up a significant portion of smaller ministries’ revenue.

AD

AD

One evangelical leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he feared it could jeopardize his relationship with Hwang, said Hwang spoke to him about his financial influence overseas. He said Hwang would talk about how he would consider his investments in a country like Cambodia and then also decide to support an orphanage or congregation as a way to support something for the “kingdom,” a reference to God’s work on earth.

Whether Hwang’s financial situation on Wall Street could affect his charitable foundation is unclear. Tax returns from 2018 suggest his foundation purchased shares of several private offshore entities.

The foundation received a donation of a $30 million share in Amazon that was purchased for about $10 million. If Hwang made the donations to his foundation, he was probably able to deduct gifts and avoid capital gains taxes, according to David Bea, a Chicago-based attorney who has worked with several religious institutions on their IRS status.

AD

AD

Bea said the foundation, assuming its transactions were properly separated from Archegos, should be safe from Hwang’s Wall Street dealings because Hwang and his wife are listed as directors, not owners.

The foundation gave about 3.2 percent of the foundation to mostly Christian, Korean and Asian American nonprofits in 2018, while most foundations are expected to meet a minimum percentage of 5 percent, according to Bea.

In 2014, Hwang also brought on board Andy Mills, a leader in evangelical institutions such as Focus on the Family and The Kings College. Mills has been executive chairman and co-chief executive officer at Archegos, as well as vice chairperson of Hwang’s foundation. Mills did not respond to calls requesting comment.

AD

Hwang is among several wealthy Christian philanthropists in the United States who carry financial influence through foundations such as the Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation, the H. E. Butt Foundation and the Arthur S. DeMoss Foundation. But what’s unusual about Hwang is that he has flown largely under the radar even though his finances have touched so many evangelical institutions nationwide.

AD

Hwang is passionate about having the Bible read out loud for people to listen to publicly. Each week, his foundation would host a live session in Manhattan where ministry leaders around the city would gather to hear the Bible read.

Doug Birdsall, honorary co-chair of Lausanne, an international movement of evangelicals that has been a recipient of Hwang’s generosity, said that when Birdsall lived in New York in 2013, they worshiped together at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, founded by pastor Tim Keller. Hwang gave Lausanne $75,000 in 2018, according to tax records. Birdsall said he admires Hwang for his attitude toward money, pointing to an interview posted on YouTube in 2018 in which Hwang said, “I do it because I like God more than I like money.”

Birdsall still has a lot of admiration for Hwang, as well as sympathy for what happened on Wall Street.

“Bill obviously has a high tolerance for risk,” Birdsall said. “They say, the bigger they are the harder they fall. He’s had setbacks but they’ve been compensated by his success. I haven’t heard anything about illegal or foolish activity. It’s a matter of, it was a risk ... and he lost.”