“Our concern is not to defend the Christian church from its alleged ideological victimization but to defend our neighbors from their actual victimization by repairing the harm done by white supremacy in our communities,” they write.

Kwon is a Korean American pastor of Grace Meridian Hill in D.C., and Thompson is a Charlottesville-based scholar and artist who is working on an initiative to build a national memorial to the Underground Railroad outside of Philadelphia. The following interview with them has been edited for length.

Q: Why do you think there are specifically Christian reasons to support reparations?

Kwon: We believe the biblical case for reparations is extraordinarily clear. The Christian church has a history that makes us complicit with the evils of white supremacy and responsible to remediate those harms. We believe we have a strong moral tradition that tells us the Christian church should embrace the call to provide restitution and to love our neighbors who have been historically robbed. Christians, more than any other group in America, should be at the forefront on reparations.

Thompson: We’re intending to supplement existing conversations around reparations. Also, several Christians we know are being confused by “thought leaders” who suggest reparations or any talk about structural injustice is a product of non-Christian ideas or Marxism. We’re trying to push against the weakening of legitimate, historical, moral mandates.

Q: Your book is more theological, but would you back specific reparations policies?

Thompson: We don’t make specific policy claims because we’re approaching as people who are penitent, not people who dictate the terms. I’m a little ambivalent about a rush to be more specific. The arguments around reparations are often evaluated by the efficacy or the sophistication of policies. It’s often a coded way of dismissing reparations. Deal with the arguments and we can come up with the policies.

Kwon: Policy specifics matter. To do that, we must be people of repair. We do feel like the government, as well as the church and individuals, bears enormous responsibility for white supremacy. We believe that’s what the moral logic of reparations would lead us to conclude.

Q: What are the strongest arguments you know of against reparations? How would you answer them?

Thompson: Most of the arguments against reparations fall into three categories. One is the denier, the person who says, “We’re past this. Why are we still talking about this?” I don’t consider those substantive arguments. It’s the latest in prejudicial denial. There are arguments about the complexity and application of reparations, that it feels too big and feels overwhelming. Another set of concerns come from an important group, which sometimes include African American leaders, who have concerns about political economy and identity where they ask, “Are African Americans being victims, are we reifying racial categories?” We listened carefully to them. We’ve tried to account for their concerns in our argument.

Kwon: Some people will say, well, slave owners are dead. But we’re not just talking about reparations for slavery. There’s a strong Christian tradition that restitution is owed even to descendants of victims of theft who have since deceased. Many Christians struggle with corporate responsibility. Even if I did not do something personally, I am responsible to repair and heal the thefts of the groups of which I am a part. That is neighbor love.

Q: I could see someone saying, ‘If we did reparations, at what point would we stop?’ How do you respond to people who believe it can’t practically work?

Thompson: There’s sometimes a motive in that question that’s a pretext for not taking it seriously. “When are these folks going to be satisfied?” I bet we could ask them.

Also, when are we done with democracy? When are we done with the work of perfecting our union? When are we done loving? The question itself shows we have not grasped what we are dealing with. Part of what we’re saying is, this is the work of our lives. We’re trying to reframe how the questions are being asked.

Kwon: The process of reparations will be healing when it includes self-denial and utter relinquishing of control.

Q: Your book talks about how reparations are about truth, wealth and power. What could pastors do to help people understand these issues more?

Thompson: Pastors could start by telling the truth about American history. They could tell the truth about Black power and glory, and not just about Black trauma. They could talk about how we could use our money to repair the brokenness in our city. One area we touch on is memorialization. Churches can help build collaborative memorials for important African American churches.

It is not incidental that a community that habitually centers White men as the overseer of worldview orthodoxy and the model of what it means to be right portrays itself as not capable of doing wrong. That model of church formation moves us away from doing the model of repair. The reason we don’t think about reparations is because we’re being formed daily not to, and to be offended by the notion. That is spiritually malignant.

Q: Can you talk about the difference between someone feeling guilty about race and giving some money, versus someone maybe feeling convicted and wanting to work toward change?

Kwon: There is an important place for the experience of guilt when we have done wrong. The Bible tells us that it’s acknowledging sin, that we can find freedom and healing. Reparations is not atonement. Atonement can only be achieved through Christ himself. This is about restitution, having seen your neighbor and returning things. That’s simply doing the right thing.

Thompson: Reparations doesn’t center White guilt or Black victimhood. Reparations is healing for everyone.

Q: Let’s say someone has some money to work with. If you wanted to work toward repair, what would you recommend?

Thompson: I would want to see what connections they have to the Black community. We need to collaborate with our African American friends. If someone had to give the money right now, we mention leaders in the book who are doing repair. Why don’t you give to them? But we want people to see this not as a spasm but as a lifestyle. And reparations are not exclusively economic. We’re trying to expand reparations to something that’s beyond merely transactional.

Kwon: We want to call people to be persuaded about the mandate of this call of love, not just to write checks, to be followers, not leaders, in the local work of repair.

Q: Do you see institutions distributing reparations you think others could look to as an example?

Thompson: In our book, we show reparative work that is already being done, and I want to keep the focus on that. I don’t want to focus on only the economic, but the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has set up a $250 million memorialization fund for African American cultural history. That is an example of reparations of both wealth and truth.

Q: There has been a lot of debate over critical race theory this year that has caused many Black pastors to leave the Southern Baptist Convention. Where do you come down on this?

Thompson: Unfortunately, it’s become a major distraction for Christians in America. A lot of the objections are raised because people feel White people are being attacked unfairly or immorally.

It’s not only a distraction. I think it’s a deployment of American racism. I think it’s wicked. Critical theory has been around for 150 years, and critical race theory has been talked about in academia for about 40 years. Why is it all of a sudden every pastor is an expert on it, when it sounds like they read a blog post about it? What I would like for Christian leaders to say is that this is the wrong conversation.