The 1,242 reports of harassment nationally in 2020 represent an increase of 10 percent over 2019, while reported acts of vandalism and assault declined by 18 percent and 49 percent, respectively.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The ADL receives reports of bias against Jews and other groups at its branches around the country.

In Maryland, 47 antisemitic incidents were reported to the ADL in 2020, a 135 percent increase from the 20 incidents in 2019. Maryland registered the 11th-highest number of antisemitic incidents reported in the country for 2020, the ADL said. The change was all in the category of harassment.

In Virginia, 49 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in 2020, a 75 percent increase from the 28 incidents in 2019. Virginia registered the 10th highest number of antisemitic incidents reported in the country for 2020. The reports were of harassment and vandalism.

Story continues below advertisement

In D.C., 43 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2020, a 126 percent increase from the 19 incidents in 2019. The District was tied with Ohio for the 13th-highest number of incidents. The reports included harassment, vandalism and two assault incidents.

Advertisement

The number of incidents reported to the ADL in 2020 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia was the highest since the group began collecting data in 1979, said Meredith Weisel, senior associate regional director of the ADL. However, the ADL in the 2000s changed the way it characterizes complaints and therefore can give specific apples-to-apples data only from 2008 to 2020, she said.

The Maryland numbers between 2008 and 2016 ranged between zero and 15. In 2017, they jumped to 35 and in 2018 to 39. Incidents dipped in 2019 to 20, then surged in 2020 to 47.

Story continues below advertisement

The Virginia numbers between 2008 and 2016 were between zero and 12. In 2017, they shot up to 34, then dropped to 31 in 2018 and to 28 in 2019. In 2020, the number of incidents jumped to 49.

The D.C. numbers between 2008 and 2016 were between 1 and 19. In 2017 and 2018, they rose to 32, dropped in 2019 to 19 and then spiked in 2020 to 43.

Advertisement

After the pandemic spread in March 2020, “incidents of antisemitism at schools and colleges dropped precipitously as learning moved online,” the ADL said Tuesday in a news release. “However, this led to an increase in incidents of antisemitic ‘Zoombombing’ — the intentional disruption of live videoconferences.” In 2020, the ADL recorded 196 incidents of anti-Semitic videoconferencing attacks nationally.