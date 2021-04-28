A spokeswoman for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said Wednesday that the group will have a June vote “on the topic of Communion.” Chieko Noguchi, a spokeswoman for the USCCB, said the vote will be about whether, at a later date, bishops should draft a document on the topic. She said because no document has yet been written, it would be premature to discuss its potential contents. However, the Associated Press Wednesday quoted a top bishop as saying a future document’s purpose would be to "make clear the USCCB’s view that Biden and other Catholic public figures with similar viewpoints should not present themselves for Communion.”