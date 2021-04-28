“We wanted to be thoughtful that we not do anything inappropriate or offensive, or even come close to appropriation. We didn’t want to pretend he wasn’t Jewish because he was. It was what made him who he was. But look at what he stood for; it crosses all religious traditions,” Eckstrom said of Wiesel. “That no one can be indifferent to suffering, to threats of violence, of genocide, that there is a universal human mandate to always be on guard against indifference to the suffering of others.”