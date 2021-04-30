At least 45 people were dead and more than 150 injured after the celebration of Lag Ba’Omer, a holiday that commemorates a 1st-century Jewish uprising against Roman rule. Some participants in the event in the Upper Galilee region were American students studying at Israeli yeshivas.
Rabbi Menachem Weissmandel, of Congregation Toras Chemed Nitra in Monsey, N.Y., said his great nephew, Yosef Amram Tauber, was among the Americans killed.
Tauber, 19, was a Monsey resident who went to Israel four weeks ago to study the Talmud at a yeshiva there, Weissmandel said. It’s typical for young men in Monsey’s Orthodox community to go to Israel around age 19 for school, he said. Tauber was particularly focused on his studies and would sometimes conduct synagogue services.
“He was very smart, very charismatic, a lot of fun, good company to be in,” Weissmandel said. “He was an extremely pleasant boy.”
Tauber comes from a large family, Weissmandel said, where his father was a highly respected rabbi in the community before he died suddenly from a health condition two years ago. Tauber’s mother, Weissmandel’s niece, is still coming to grips with the news of her son’s death.
“It’s too fresh. People are still grasping what’s happening. It takes time for people to realize what happened,” Weissmandel said.
Weissmandel said he has a 21-year-old son studying in Israel who was on his way to the celebration, but his bus was turned around about a half-hour away when they heard the news of the stampede.
“It’s a tragedy for the whole orthodox Jewish community all over the world,” he said.
The Monsey community has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic, Weissmandel said. When the outbreak began, Weissmandel said, Tauber would bring food to people and make telephone calls to others who were isolated.