The USCCB is influential, but it has no authority over bishops; only the Vatican does. Canon law puts Catholics under the direction of their local bishop, and they — along with individual priests — have varying policies about how to deal with politicians who support abortion rights. Like Pelosi, some have called on priests to deny Communion to President Biden, who attends Mass regularly. Both received Communion at the installation Mass for Pope Francis in 2013, which some Catholics considered an affront.