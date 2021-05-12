The letter, dated May 7 and first reported by America Magazine, came from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the prefect for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican’s watchdog for doctrinal matters. It was a response to a letter from the Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez, head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, concerning plans by some in the group to craft a document at their June meeting “to address the situation of Catholics in public office who support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils.”