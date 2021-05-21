“Some pro-Palestinian people in the United States have decided that an appropriate channel for their frustrations and anger about the conflict between Hamas and Israel is to assault American Jews and somehow hold them responsible for what’s going on in Israel. ... It is offensive behavior and frankly no different than Asian Americans being assaulted because of misconceptions about the coronavirus or Muslim Americans being assaulted because of Sept. 11,” said Nathan Diament of the Orthodox Union, a group representing Orthodox Jews. “It’s frankly hurtful that so far elected leaders seem to be slow to recognize and denounce anti-Jewish violence as quickly as they properly denounced violence against other minorities.”