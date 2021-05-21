In Los Angeles, Pastor Charles Choe, lead pastor at a nondenominational church called Tapestry LA, said that despite his theologically conservative background and not identifying personally as a “classic progressive,” he has felt the need since mid-2020 to study issues of race and meet the needs of his congregation. “When I started to engage some of my pastor friends, they were essentially accusing me of getting all progressive,” he said. “BLM was something that they felt was not in step with the gospel … and I started saying at that time the church should have been the one to come up with the phrase BLM,” Choe, 49, added, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement.