“Churches are asking questions about race, and many pastors are essentially saying, ‘We feel like we are behind on the discussion, we need to have engaged far earlier,’ ” said group president Raymond Chang, 38, who serves as a campus minister at Wheaton College. “They’re finding that within their congregations, often because issues of race weren’t addressed either from the pulpit or in their formal discipleship in any way, that the broader social divisions and social issues that have emerged are revealing some of the fracture lines within their own church.”