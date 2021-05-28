Church officials said the changes are due to decreased levels of the coronavirus in the community, increased numbers of vaccinated people and executive orders from state and federal health officials.
Masks are recommended for unvaccinated people inside churches in both dioceses. In the Washington Archdiocese, masks remain required for people inside Catholic schools or child-care facilities of the archdiocese.
Other rules remain in Washington, according to that archdiocese. People distributing Communion still must wear masks, and worshipers must keep at least three feet away from others who aren’t from their household. Churches may play live music with a cantor and organist (or pianist) and up to four singers. The Sign of Peace, which is a part of the service when Catholics greet one another, should be done with a gesture such as a wave, but “shaking hands should be avoided.”