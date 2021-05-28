Miller, who has served in the U.S. Army, said that expressions of Christian nationalism tend to emerge in churches on such holidays as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July because they often conflate Christianity with American patriotism. Churches will sometimes sing the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which includes the lyrics, “As he died to make men holy, let us die to make men free,” in which some American Christians equate the role of the American soldier with the role of Jesus on the cross.