Yet in 2021, simply welcoming people back isn’t simple. Catholics, like Americans in general, are divided about the continuing danger of the pandemic and how well vaccines will protect them indoors. Congregations in some cases have been places of division during this intense year of disease and protest. This is happening as the number of Catholics who said they belonged to a parish is shrinking. That figure dropped from 76 percent in 2000 to 58 percent in 2020, according to a Gallup poll released in April, a faster rate than for Protestant denominations. The year also accelerated the move into a virtual world, which for the spiritual leads to questions about where exactly is the divine present (or absent, for that matter)?