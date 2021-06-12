Another person recently singled out for speaking out about SBC issues is Jamie Ivey, a prominent Southern Baptist Bible teacher and podcaster. She was disinvited to events around the SBC’s annual meeting because of comments she made to The Washington Post about being a mother of Black children and raising them in a mostly White evangelical world that of late has been highly critical of CRT. After describing herself as someone who doesn’t think of herself as a Southern Baptist and isn’t looking to attend an SBC seminary, she was disinvited to speak at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s breakfast, as well as at NAMB’s conference where she was originally listed alongside SBC President J.D. Greear.