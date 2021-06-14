Then in May, a letter to the bishops arrived from the Vatican. Leaked to the Catholic news site the Pillar, the head of the Vatican’s doctrine-making arm warned the USCCB president that the process of creating a policy on Catholic politicians could be divisive and to move forward only if it created more unity. He pointed the bishops to a 2002 document signed by Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, who was then head of the doctrine-making body, a complex and subtle paper that warns about moral relativism as well as violating people’s individual conscience.