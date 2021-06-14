J.D. Greear, the outgoing SBC president who served an extra year after the pandemic kept the convention from meeting last year, is a younger megachurch pastor in North Carolina who has sought to diversify the convention, particularly in important committees. During the summer of 2020, he declared that “Black lives matter” and decided not to use a famous gavel once wielded by an enslaver. Greear has also encouraged Baptists to move toward using the term “Great Commission Baptists” to describe themselves since “Southern Baptist” has been troubling for so many people of color who see it as harking back to how the SBC was founded in 1845 in defense of missionaries who enslaved people.