A: Church Militant is one of several groups who have attacked me and even organized campaigns. They might be the most consistent. And my colleague Joe goes through comments on social media and prints them out for me from Instagram, Twitter and now TikTok. At the beginning, it was very disturbing. I’ve had people criticize me before but I haven’t had this kind of vilification. Eventually you get used to it. When we look to Jesus as our model, we see someone who was free from the need to be liked, loved or approved of.