A new film, executive-produced by Martin Scorsese and also titled “Building a Bridge,” will premiere on June 15 at the Tribeca Film Festival and traces Martin’s journey from encouraging church leaders to love LGBT people to his recent criticism of a March Vatican statement barring priests from blessing same-sex unions. The following interview with Martin about the documentary has been edited for brevity.
Q: The documentary shows how you have quite a lot of conflict with Church Militant, a right-wing advocacy group. Would you say it’s the biggest confrontation you have had?
A: Church Militant is one of several groups who have attacked me and even organized campaigns. They might be the most consistent. And my colleague Joe goes through comments on social media and prints them out for me from Instagram, Twitter and now TikTok. At the beginning, it was very disturbing. I’ve had people criticize me before but I haven’t had this kind of vilification. Eventually you get used to it. When we look to Jesus as our model, we see someone who was free from the need to be liked, loved or approved of.
Q: The film doesn’t go into much confrontation you might have had within church leadership, aside from Bishop Joseph Strickland in Tyler, Tex. Do you face much opposition within the church hierarchy?
A: Nothing like the opposition I get from far right-wing media. There have been a few bishops who have publicly criticized me, but it’s usually much more thoughtful. Sometimes they’ll write to me privately. For the most part, they’ve been very supportive, and so is the pope. One bishop, when the book came out, devoted his entire column to attacking the book, then admitted halfway through the column he hadn’t read the book.
Q: The film shows you having a kind of evolution where you started out by arguing for love and compassion for people who are LGBT. It shows some LGBT activists who seemed frustrated that you didn’t work with them. Do you have regrets over how you have approached the topic?
A: No, not really regrets. I learned a lot as the ministry continued. My book “Building a Bridge” was based on lots of conversations I had with LGBTQ people. A critic, who gave what I thought was a good critique said, it’s not really a two-way bridge because of how the institutional church approaches it. The second edition has more stories from LGBTQ people and says the onus needs to be on the church. I expected the original book to be a small resource for parishes, not a manifesto for churches.
Q: At the end of the film, you said that you want to affirm LGBT leaders in the church. What do you think that looks like? Openly gay priests/bishops?
A: For me, it was a shift of perspective to say, it’s not just that you are welcome. And that leadership is already happening. They’re in almost every level of church leadership, even if they’re not named or out. We have music ministers and lay associates. Of course, we have priests and probably more than a few bishops.
When I mention priests, they are living vows of chastity and celibacy. If they’re living according to their vows, why shouldn’t they be in leadership? I think it also provides role models, where people can say, “This person is able to live a healthy and whole life.” These days it’s mainly up to bishops to open that door in terms of permissions.
I’m not challenging any church teachings. Priests and bishops speaking about their identity isn’t challenging anything, because they’re agreeing to celibacy. I don’t think it’s going to happen more without the tacit approval of bishops. When it does happen, parishes will be more welcoming.
Q: Many activists believe that LGBT people will not be fully loved by the Catholic Church unless its core teachings about marriage and sexuality change. Is that something you agree with?
A: That’s very true. Many LGBTQ people have a hard time with church teachings and with the term the church uses, “intrinsically disordered.” There’s a comparison to birth control where no one tells couples to get out if they use it. Few of those people say, “I’m not worthy of being Eucharistic minsters.”
Q: Are there church teachings you would like to see change?
A: I would like to see the church listen to this community. What is their experience of church? Who is Jesus for them? For the church to welcome them, they have to listen to them.
Vatican II talks about how the church wants “fully conscious, and active participation” of its members. That’s beautiful. They are full members of the church. That includes at times, assuming various positions of leadership.
Q: There’s also a new documentary coming out about conversion therapy. Do you hear from members of the church about this?
A: All the time. I often get messages about awful homilies they’ve heard cruel things priests have said to them or activities that exclude them. And yes, conversion therapy is still promoted, and it’s even worse overseas.
Q: Most of the film focuses on experiences of people who are gay, lesbian or bisexual. What do you think about how the church treats transgender individuals?
A: The language in the church around transgender people is awful. The notion it’s an ideology is a damaging way to look at it. The best quote I think comes from Deacon Ray Dever in U.S. Catholic, who is a father of a transgender child, where he says that anyone with firsthand experience with transgender individuals would be baffled by the suggestion that it’s the result of an ideology. I think we need to listen to psychologists, psychiatrists and biologists and people’s experience. I too am learning about this. I try to learn from Luisa Derouen, who has worked with transgender individuals since 1999. The language used by many people is just awful.
Q: What do you see as the next steps in this area?
A: I want to see a continuation of what’s happening, of seeing many more LGBTQ outreach groups in parishes and schools. I would love to see the church start to listen to LGBTQ people in a more formal way with commissions, panels and advisory groups. Church officials shouldn’t issue formal documents before consulting them.
I’d like to see an end to targeting LGBTQ people in terms of firing people in schools and parishes. They’re not the only ones that are not fully supporting church teachings. It’s really discriminatory because we don’t do that to other groups of people. We would have to fire everyone who doesn’t go to mass every Sunday. I would also like to see the church come out and oppose the criminalization of homosexuality worldwide, which would be an easy thing for the church to do. In some cases, you have bishops who align themselves with these policies.
One of the things that is difficult is counseling an LGBTQ person who is not near any welcoming parish about what they should do. During the pandemic, they’ve been able to go to parishes across the country. It’s a scandal that a person’s experience depends so much on where they happen to live.
People say, well, what about church teaching. Church teaching is more than just a few lines in the catechism. Church teaching is Jesus. Jesus was reaching out to people in the margins, the Roman centurion, Zacchaeus the tax collector, the Samaritan woman at the well. There’s a great line in the story of the Zacchaeus where Jesus encounters the tax collector (who was considered a sinner) and it says, “all who saw it began to grumble.” You can stand with the crowd who grumbles, or you can stand with an extension of mercy.
Q: The Supreme Court has been considering a major case on LGBT couples and the Catholic Church in a case called Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Should the Catholic Church support adoption by LGBT couples?
A: I know many same-sex couples raising children who seem to be doing a fine job. I think our discussion should proceed from that. I’m not an expert in parenting. I see examples of same-sex couples who have adopted children who seem to give them loving homes. Isn’t that better than an orphanage?