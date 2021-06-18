“Our credibility is on the line.... The eyes of the whole country are on us. If we don’t act courageously, clearly and convincingly on this core Catholic value, how can we expect to be taken seriously on another matter?” asked San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. He was among the members who urged the creation of the document, an idea that grew from Joe Biden’s election in November and concern about the image of him receiving Communion at Mass each week.