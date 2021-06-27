“I want to thank you for your pastoral zeal and your ability to be close to people, with the closeness Jesus had, and which reflects the closeness of God … Thinking of your pastoral work, I see that you are continually seeking to imitate this style of God,” Francis wrote. “And I pray for your faithful, your ‘flock,’ and all those whom the Lord places in your care.”
The letter is an unusually direct and warm affirmation of Martin’s ministry, which was the subject of a new documentary called “Building a Bridge” which appeared this month at the Tribeca Film Festival and was produced by Martin Scorsese.
Francis is well-known for some of his comments about LGBTQ people that emphasize welcome, such as in 2013 when he asked reporters, of gay people: “Who am I to judge?” He has in public comments offered a more positive and welcoming and accepting stance toward LGBTQ people, while reiterating when asked church teaching that characterizes homosexuality as sinful and same-sex marriage as outside of God’s plan.
In March, the Vatican’s doctrine-enforcement arm reaffirmed that Catholic priests can’t bless same-sex marriages, even if they can bless LGBTQ people.
“The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing,” said the statement by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which was approved by the pope. Bestowing a blessing on a same-sex couple’s relationship would also be an “imitation” of the nuptial blessing, the Vatican said. God, the Vatican said, “does not and cannot bless sin.”
Martin noted in a June 16 interview with The Washington Post that he doesn’t challenge church teachings. He focuses on doing things like providing forums for Catholic clergy — who are celibate — to talk about their sexual identity, to make more familiar the faces of gay people. He has also questioned why other church teachings that are widely disagreed with, such as the ban on artificial birth control, aren’t highlighted the way the teachings on gay people are.
The conference Martin oversaw Saturday, aimed at people who minister to LGBTQ Catholics, included a bishop and other clergy. Martin said what makes his ministry unusual is that it’s focused on welcoming. There are very few such programs in dioceses, he said, and most are about the theological underpinnings of the church’s teaching.
The Catholic Church still promotes conversion therapy, Martin told The Post. Conversion therapy most commonly consists of psychotherapy from mental health professionals or religious counselors in an attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation or sexual identity. An increasing amount of research shows such interventions are ineffective and harmful, and many major medical and mental health associations have condemned them.