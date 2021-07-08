One in four Americans are secularists, the authors’ research finds, and the movement is growing among the young. Chapters of the Secular Student Alliance went from 42 in 2003 to hundreds today, the book says, reflecting organizing and political mobilizing. The book argues that the core divides in the Democratic Party — between progressives and centrists, highly evident in the 2020 presidential race — has secularism “at the very heart of such battles for the soul of the Democratic Party.”