“However, to avoid becoming a distraction to the operations and ongoing work of the Conference, Monsignor has resigned effective immediately,” Gomez continued. “The Conference takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and will pursue all appropriate steps to address them.”
The memo was first reported by the National Catholic Reporter.
Burrill was elected to a five-year term as general secretary of USCCB in November, the NCR reported. He had been associate general counsel since February 2016, serving as administrator of the conference’s pastoral offices and as a member of the executive staff, according to his bio on the USCCB website. He is a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wis. Before his service at the USCCB, he served as pastor of St. Bronislava Church and at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. He is also the former pastor of the tri-parishes of St. Mary’s, Durand; Holy Rosary, Lima; and Sacred Heart of Jesus, Mondovi, in Wisconsin and previously taught and served as chaplain at Regis High School and Middle School in Eau Claire, Wis.
This story will be updated.