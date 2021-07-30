“He says: ‘I’m going to have to ask you not to take Communion because you’re married to Linda in the state of Michigan. He just kept saying: ‘Respect the church,’” said Smolenski, 63, a longtime District Court judge. “I was just blown away. It felt like my mother died again.”
Soon after the call from Rev. Scott Nolan, leader of the East Grand Rapids, Mich., parish, the coronavirus pandemic shutdown began, and Smolenski has not been to church physically in months. But her situation resurfaced this month when Nolan wrote in the St. Stephen bulletin that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is now drafting a new document on “Eucharistic coherence” and so he also would be starting a homily series on the sacrament.
And, Nolan noted, there was another reason the topic was timely.
“There has been significant disagreement and controversy concerning my decision to instruct Sara Smolenski not to receive Communion because of her public, civil only, marriage to Linda,” he wrote. Catholic teaching rejects intimate relationships outside of heterosexual marriage.
Communion, the central ritual of Catholics’ life that connects them to one another and to Jesus, is back at the center of the Catholic culture wars. Tensions over whether politicians who support abortion rights should be denied Communion have been simmering for years, before boiling over with the election of President Biden.
In November, Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez characterized the election of Biden, the second-ever Catholic U.S. president and a backer of legal abortion, as a confusing problem for Catholics, who Gomez said, wouldn’t be sure what the church teaches.
As a result, leaders at the bishops conference said a document on Communion was urgently needed and work on a draft began soon after. It will be presented in November at the group’s fall meeting.
The bishop overseeing the draft this week offered his most extensive comments about the process.
Kevin Rhoades of Indiana, who oversees the USCCB’s doctrine committee, tried to shift the focus away from Biden, saying the document’s purpose is to help revitalize the sacrament, not to call out politicians or to single out abortion.
“We’re aiming to write a document that will lead to a real revival by highlighting the truth about the amazing Gift Jesus gave us,” he said. The draft will also explain the reasons behind certain canon codes that exclude some Catholics from the sacrament, he said.
But amid the headlines and bishops’ meetings and statements about church law and partisan politics are Catholics and their clergy with their complex and mysterious rite.
The Rev. James McDermott, who helps serve Communion at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, says he’s worried about “unintended consequences” of the bishops’ public comments.
“We’re mostly talking about abortion, and I think people in the pews can’t help but worry if they’re worthy. Someone could say: ‘I’m pro-choice, should I go? I vote for pro-choice politicians, should I go? I’ve done terrible things in my life, should I go to Communion?’ And suddenly a sacrament that’s supposed to be about a connection with God and allowing ourselves to be transformed, now we’re back in the Middle Ages,” said McDermott. “As a priest sometimes I see people who don’t go to Communion and it breaks my heart.”
The concepts the bishops are talking about — worthiness, Eucharistic consistency — weren’t part of the conversation in the very churchgoing family in which McDermott grew up, he says. “The readiness was: ‘Look nice. Clean up and behave.’”
As a priest he says he resists language about exclusion, because it’s not the heart of the sacrament, he believes. “You want to try and not be a mess but we’re all a mess. We go to the sacrament out of a desire to be better people and be more like Jesus, not a sense that we already are.”
Catherine Maresca, who trains religious educators for work with children, said questions come up with children through the prayer Catholics say as part of receiving Communion: “Lord, I am not worthy.”
The teachers talk, she says, about the roots of the prayer, which lie in a biblical story about a Roman military commander whose servant needs Jesus’ healing, but questions whether he is worthy to have Jesus enter his house.
“The kids say the prayer, and ask: ‘Is it true he’s not worthy?’ We all agree he’s not worthy, but that’s not why Jesus comes — because you’re worthy. Then they ask: ‘Then why do we take Communion?’ And we say: ‘It’s the invitation, almost the command. It’s more about that.' So that’s where I live with his prayer; it’s immaterial who is worthy, that’s not the right question,” she said.
Today, she says, clerics are pushing for control and power she doesn’t believe they theologically have.
“There’s been this sense: ‘Let us mediate this faith for you, let us tell you how to live it and who can come,’” she said.
Biden could redefine what it means to be a Catholic in good standing. Catholics are divided on whether that is a good thing.
The sacrament has changed over the centuries. In the early church, there was so much emphasis on rules and qualifications that most Christians simply didn’t come at all. Canon law then said Catholics must go at least once a year.
“There was a voyeuristic vibe” in the early church, said the Rev. Lou Vallone, a longtime parish priest and educator in the Pittsburgh area. People would just watch the prepared bread and wine.
“Jesus at the last supper didn’t say: ‘Take my body and blood and look at it!’ It’s our nourishment,” said Vallone. He believes the decision about taking Communion — and thus responsibility for sin — rests with the Catholic, not any priest or lay minister. “People throw the word ‘worthy’ around and it should be thrown out.”
Other bishops recently have raised questions of other behavior they said relate to “Eucharistic consistency.”
Bishop Douglas Lucia of Syracuse earlier this month said church doctrine that European Christians once used to justify taking Native American lands must be addressed and repaired, and cited the recent Eucharist debate. Tucson Bishop Edward Weisenburger in 2018 raised questions of whether Catholics involved in separating children from their families at the border should face “canonical penalties,” a term that includes punishments from saying certain penitential prayers to excommunication to a withholding of Communion.
Nolan declined an interview request from The Post.
A week after Nolan called Smolenski, she said she had just virtually arraigned a man charged with stabbing another man to death and was walking out of her office. “I was 20 feet away and it occurred to me: This man can have Communion and you can’t. How bizarre, all I’ve done is try to be a good and decent citizen, and because I love Linda I can’t have Communion? That’s kind of where I’m at.”
Gloria Purvis, a Catholic commentator and host of a podcast bearing her name about marginalized communities in the Catholic community, said she thinks the bishops’ document is being misinterpreted and is needed and positive, if only to get people more educated about the sacrament.
The decision about receiving Communion comes from an individual’s conscience, she said, but it must be taken seriously.
Purvis said she has opted many times not to take Communion, perhaps because of something that came up during Mass, or just something on her conscience, such as realizing she was too attached to something worldly, or feeling attracted to someone who isn’t her spouse.
Catholics should vet themselves seriously before such an intimate sacrament, said Purvis, who converted as a child.
“I wouldn’t invite someone to come and dine with me if my house is an unsanitary disaster. You want to clean up for a guest, especially someone I love. You want to receive them in the best possible way.”