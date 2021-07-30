“We’re mostly talking about abortion, and I think people in the pews can’t help but worry if they’re worthy. Someone could say: ‘I’m pro-choice, should I go? I vote for pro-choice politicians, should I go? I’ve done terrible things in my life, should I go to Communion?’ And suddenly a sacrament that’s supposed to be about a connection with God and allowing ourselves to be transformed, now we’re back in the Middle Ages,” said McDermott. “As a priest sometimes I see people who don’t go to Communion and it breaks my heart.”