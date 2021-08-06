It was so hard to know I was going to lose my community and some of my dearest relationships, but it was also so incredibly destabilizing because it was that conservative evangelical lens through which I read the Bible. That lens told me what to do with my mornings, what to do with co-worker who is difficult, what to do with my body; it answered all my questions about why I’m here, all those bigger existential questions. It was so destabilizing to put together a new world view, to answer those questions without the faith system that had held me together for my whole life. Especially in such crucial developmental years.