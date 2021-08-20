I incorporate lots of the song, musicianship and dance that I learned in church in my writing, as well as my sound and visual art practices. But I have not been a member of a church in the historic Black Church or any tradition for many years. Since preaching a sermon, which would be my last, at the Metro State Prison for women in 2005 as a student chaplain, agnosticism has been my spiritual path. The doctrine about queerness as sinful initiated my journey outside the church. But the distance also gave me an appreciation for what I was able to glean there and how to attempt a joyful and loving critique.