In 1996, there were 581,429 cases of AIDS reported, 362,004 deaths, and it was the first year that the proportion of Black people living with AIDS surpassed that of Whites. And Black churches, in the years since the first reported cases in 1981, suffered from the deaths of so many musicians and choir members, many of whom contracted HIV, lived with AIDS and eventually died from the complications. The number remains uncounted, I have found as I have been working on two books and an art installation on the topic. The immeasurable loss was surely felt in other kinds of churches, but I remember the specific devastation to the Black Church — of family, friends, lovers; musicians, singers, ushers, preachers, social practices, laughter, joy.