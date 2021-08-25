This is why it is so crucial that churches take advantage of things such as text opt-in systems (simpletexting.com is a great choice) that allow you to select keywords that your audience members can text to a dedicated number, giving you the opportunity to communicate with them at your discretion. For example, if you decide you want to join my ministry, you can simply text something like PARTNER to 75787, and it will automatically send you a thank-you message with a link to a training class (this is as simple as a YouTube link) and a link to a form that can collect more information from the people who opt in.