As pastors, we strive for this marriage of faith and action. Sarah’s church in Los Angeles attempts to exemplify this blend of faith and action. It is so uncommon and enticing that people wait in long lines to be admitted to services. People are encouraged to come as they are. No fancy Sunday suits are needed. The worship experience is raw and organic, in line with the 1st-century church. The messages are practical and biblical, but the method has been refined to teach congregants how to more effectively combine life and faith. While our members have an opportunity to be met where they are, we try to create an environment where they can have an encounter with the Holy Spirit.