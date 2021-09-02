“We want to see McCarrick looking at us. The look on his face. That’s why I’m driving. That’s why it’s a big deal,” said Karen, a sister of the accuser. (The Washington Post is not using his sister’s last name to protect the identity of the accuser. The Post does not identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.) She and other family members drove from the Mid-Atlantic for what to them is historic and to support the survivor, who is part of a large Catholic family whose parents and grandparents were close to McCarrick. He was baptized by McCarrick and alleges he was later abused for more than a decade.