Mrs. Robinson could be seen as a testimony to the faith that brought her through the darkness as much as giving us a forecast of what lies ahead. As we celebrated her recently, I asked: “How did you do it? How did you reach 100 years with your spiritual health and joy intact?”
Her reply came swiftly: “I trust in the Lord with all of my heart. I don’t lean on my own understanding. In all my ways I acknowledge Him, and He has directed my paths.” To some, her response is the blind, unreflective fundamentalism of older Black folks who use Christianity as a tool of coping. Some might say now is actually the season for self-assertion and creation of personal truths.
But what if she has her own way of knowing? Maybe hers is a faith forged in a church that has been a source of comfort and resistance for Black people on the South Side of Chicago? Maybe hers is a faith informed by the time-tested truths that still undergird Black Christians in America? Her testimony is “full of the faith that the dark past has taught us” and “full of the hope that the present has brought us.”
Maybe you’ve never heard those words. They are lines first penned by J. Rosamond and James Weldon Johnson, from “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” I first heard that hymn in my boyhood church on the South Side of Chicago, and I knew them as if they were the African American version of “Amazing Grace.” These are the lyrics of our struggle that point to a hope for our future. Mrs. Robinson spoke the language of the faith that the dark past had taught her.
As we think about the future of the Black church, we must consider the possible threats that could get in its way. If we don’t remain rooted in its historic and theological traditions, we threaten our very existence when America needs us most.
I think of the tens of thousands of young Black Americans trained in White academic institutions — both conservative and progressive — who have been instructed to be suspicious of the faith that the dark past has taught us. Some are encouraged to view the faith of their parents as unlearned and unsophisticated, worthy of dismissal. Others are taught to read our history and Bible as nothing more than the tools of white supremacy.
Too often progressives and conservatives provide platforms to Black voices to make them the voice of the Black church because it suits their aims and agendas. For instance, in some of our conservative seminaries, Black preachers may get a strong handle on the Bible, but they can leave with a weak hold on the veracity of their own ethnic tradition. In some progressive spaces, Black preachers may be trained to disavow their tradition.
I write not as a pundit but as a practitioner. I am a son of the Black church born in the city where gospel music made its debut. I never left it and serve it still as the senior pastor of one of Chicago’s legendary and iconic Black churches. I actually have boots on the ground, not just books in the tower.
I also have the privilege of teaching and preaching at an eclectic mix of pulpits around the nation. In one year, I have preached the chapel services at some of the most progressive and the most conservative seminaries in our nation. I’m here to tell you: Young Black people training for ministry are not safe in either conservative or progressive spaces.
The danger ahead
Will the Black church become White? It sounds like a strange question. When my family watched the 2021 PBS documentary on the Black church, I noted the assumption by some of those interviewed that the Black church received its faith and theology as a part of the transatlantic slave trade. To those individuals, we just baptized White religion in Black culture. In the end, it seemed to us, the only thing useful about the Black church was our participation in political striving. That is part but not the whole of our traditions.
The danger is, whether progressive or conservative, the Black church can become White in ethos, in expression or in its interpretation of Christ. No greater threat to the witness of truth exists than a scenario in which the Black church becomes a captive of white supremacy or white enlightenment. The truth is, the Black church is not a monolith and will never fit neatly in the progressive or conservative binary.
The difference between the Black church and any other Christian institution in America is that rather than abandoning Scripture as a tool of our oppression, we apply Scripture as God’s rule for our liberty and living. The difference is in how our social ethic is rooted in both righteousness and justice, not either righteousness or justice. The difference is that we’ve come to see Jesus and his power to sustain and flourish us from the margins without the benefit of large donors, political capital or ownership of media outlets.
How the Black church has thrived this long, feeding the hungry, giving scholarships to its young, nourishing young families, preserving the wisdom of the elders, building schools and health centers while proclaiming an undying hope is a clue as to the clearest picture of the future of the Black church.
Yes, we have our sins. We too often settle for political power. We have not always honored our women and their service well. We have lauded our history while not repeating those moments of bravery. There is much to correct, but there is also a beauty amid the ruins of our missteps.
This is why I see the Black church as a means of hope. America needs the Black church for its own survival because the Black church remains the prophetic and priestly conscience of the land. America needs the pathos of the Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III of Dallas, fighting for voting rights. America needs the baritone of the Rev. Ralph Douglas West of Houston telling the Daystar, a Christian television network, that Christ is Lord over all creation and not a puppet of Christian nationalism. America needs the innovation of psychologist and educator Christina Edmondson, and the Rev. Brianna Parker, a Dallas preacher and professor, sparking revitalization among its youths.
A determination for the future
America finds itself at another reckoning moment. There are multiple pandemics at play. Census data suggests that the old ethnic majority is diminishing in number. A Capitol insurrection reveals a hyper-vigilance to maintain the old power structures.
Yet with a steady beat, the Black church proclaims a brighter day.
Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Laquan McDonald and others whose names are rarely mentioned in national news require a more robust theology. Their lives plead for answers to the problem of evil. The young and restless marching in our streets are looking for an answer to hopelessness. No other ethnicity forged on American soil has a testimony that expresses an unyielding confidence in the God of our weary years like the Black church.
We have an answer for America’s future because our sense of justice is not merely in the passage of laws, though important that is. Fundamental to our sense of justice is that love overcomes evil, that right will prevail over wrong, that hate cannot reign forever and that God will come through for us somehow.
What greater news can stir your heart? What more powerful testimony is there to possess? The Black church has the cure for what ails America. Mrs. Susie Robinson and a long line of others are living proof.
The Rev. Charlie Dates is senior pastor at Progressive Baptist Church in Chicago and an affiliate professor at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary and Trinity International University.