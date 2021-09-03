Will the Black church become White? It sounds like a strange question. When my family watched the 2021 PBS documentary on the Black church, I noted the assumption by some of those interviewed that the Black church received its faith and theology as a part of the transatlantic slave trade. To those individuals, we just baptized White religion in Black culture. In the end, it seemed to us, the only thing useful about the Black church was our participation in political striving. That is part but not the whole of our traditions.