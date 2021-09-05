The Jewish community where she lives is very small, she said, and divided further among multiple synagogues. The period of the pandemic was also politically divisive, including at the school district where she works as risk management director. She was already comfortable with spiritual work online because she is studying for an adult bat mitzvah with a rabbi in Colorado, so when she heard about a totally virtual Rosh Chodesh group, she thought: “This is going to be Jewish, positive, and we aren’t going to talk about” petty disagreements like those she sometimes saw at her local synagogue.