Now that there has been a gradual return to in-person services, what was once used to bring “flair” to the worship online has now become the norm in the bricks and mortar places of worship. Some — particularly those of the baby boomer generation — shun and tend to withdraw from the thought of being in the dark to sing to a God who is “light.” For them, it resembles a club atmosphere, more conducive to partying than worship. Others embrace the changing of the guard and the new shiny vehicle being utilized to carry the message.