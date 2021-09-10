World Relief, an evangelical organization, has raised around $1.2 million to resettle Afghans and has recorded 15 times as many new donors in the past 30 days as in the same period last year, according to Jenn Foy, World Relief’s vice president for U.S. programs. One of Foy’s colleagues, in Sacramento, has been receiving donations at her home, where she’s worked during the pandemic, and says that her front door has been blocked by boxes of donated goods.