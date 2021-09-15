Huntsman says church officials misled church members about how their tithes would be used and whether they’d be spent to buy, develop or support a Salt Lake City shopping mall. His lawsuit, filed in March, followed an explosive whistleblower complaint by a former high-level investment manager for the church, who in December 2019 alleged that the church has amassed about $100 billion — possibly breaching federal tax rules — intended for charitable purposes and misled members by using the tax-exempt donations to prop up businesses.
The complaint was a rare window into the finances of one of the nation’s smaller but most visible religious organizations, based in Salt Lake City. Its estimates placed the Mormon investment organization among some of the country’s wealthiest companies and charities.
But Wilson said in his ruling that church officials had on at least one occasion been clear that money for the City Creek Mall project would come not only from the church’s commercial entities but from earnings on invested reserve funds.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful that the court has granted its motion for summary judgment. We are further grateful that the court agreed that the statements made by President Gordon B. Hinckley and other Church leaders are accurate as to the source of funding for the City Creek project,” church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement Wednesday.
Huntsman argued in his suit that church officials had on many occasions portrayed tithing money as going in its entirety to charitable works.
The former investment manager, David Nielsen, made his first public comments since his complaint in a sworn statement for Huntsman’s suit. Nielsen said the church deliberately mingled tithes and principal earned on the tithes. Invested tithes are now worth billions, Nielsen said. Church investors said privately that the path of the money should be kept secret from church members, Nielsen said in his declaration last month.
“While we are obviously disappointed with Judge Wilson’s order, we look forward to vindicating Mr. Huntsman’s position in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” Huntsman lawyer Dave Jonelis said in a statement.
Huntsman runs a film distribution company in Southern California. His late father, Jon Huntsman Sr., was a billionaire industrialist and philanthropist in Utah. His brother Jon Huntsman Jr. was a Utah governor, presidential candidate and ambassador.
In his suit, Huntsman said he would take money returned to him from the church and give it to “organizations and communities whose members have been marginalized by the Church’s teachings and doctrines, including by donating to charities supporting LGBTQ, African-American, and women’s rights.”
A church spokesman said in March that Huntsman resigned his membership last year and that his claims are “baseless.”
The church had also argued that Huntsman’s suit violated its First Amendment rights not to have the government meddle in church issues, such as how money should be spent. But Wilson disagreed on that point, saying at issue is a “secular” matter.