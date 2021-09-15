Huntsman says church officials misled church members about how their tithes would be used and whether they’d be spent to buy, develop or support a Salt Lake City shopping mall. His lawsuit, filed in March, followed an explosive whistleblower complaint by a former high-level investment manager for the church, who in December 2019 alleged that the church has amassed about $100 billion — possibly breaching federal tax rules — intended for charitable purposes and misled members by using the tax-exempt donations to prop up businesses.