Our Sunday Visitor looks to be in line with church teaching, and its concept of innovation has perimeters. It doesn’t refer to theological changes popular with the majority of U.S. Catholics, such as allowing women to be priests, ending the requirement of celibacy for priests or approving of artificial contraception. Instead, the challenge represents Catholics who want the church to be more nimble and flexible and to be creative in its handling of cultural issues, such as allowing women into most leadership positions, and being open to building community wherever Catholics hang out, be it in brewpubs or social apps — even if they don’t go to their parish church often.