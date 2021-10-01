A spokesperson for CBN said Friday’s anniversary would be an “appropriate” time to change leadership of the show. Robertson suffered an embolic stroke in 2018.
Robertson “looks forward to devoting his energy and experience full-time to helping train and equip members of the 11,000-strong student body of Regent University as they are preparing to become “Christian Leaders to Change the World,” said a news release from CBN.
Robertson founded both the network and the university, which are based in Virginia Beach.
An ordained Southern Baptists minister, Pat Robertson has for decades been an influential leader among evangelical Christians, in particular those who are charismatic or Pentecostal, which means their worship is more experiential and might include healing services and speaking in tongues.
He did that through media, legal and political movements. Those included CBN, which was the first 24/7, U.S. Christian television station and now broadcasts news, children’s programming and other features to about a million viewers in 174 countries. He founded the conservative Christian Regent, which aimed to bring his worldview more into high levels of politics and policy; the American Center for Law & Justice, an organization that is seen as often being in opposition to the American Civil Liberties Union, and came in third in the 1988 GOP presidential primary, after Bob Dole and George H.W. Bush.
Going forward, he will appear on a monthly episode of The 700 Club and will also remain available for occasional broadcast appearances as a senior consultant on international affairs, CBN said Friday.
Robertson for decades was a go-to for world leaders looking to reach conservative Protestants, and he interviewed presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Donald Trump, as well as leaders of countries including Israel, China, South Africa, Vietnam and much of Latin America.
In recent years Robertson has shown the conflicts in being a conservative evangelical leader in the era of Donald Trump.
But in December, Robertson made news when he described Trump as “very erratic,” called on him to accept that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race and said the Republican should not consider running again in 2024.
“You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality,” Robertson said on “The 700 Club.” “He really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that and the other.’ But no, he isn’t lying; to him, that’s the truth.”
“You go down the line of things that really aren’t true,” Robertson continued. “And, you know, people kept pointing to them, but because they loved him so much and he was so strong for the evangelicals — the evangelicals were with him all the way — but there was something about him that was good, that God placed him in that office for the time.”
In the days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Robertson told his viewers “something dramatic is going to happen before Congress votes on those electors. Something very dramatic that will change the outcome of that vote … the holy spirit will enter into this situation and it’s going to be something very dramatic,” he told viewers on Jan. 4, on the eve of two days of rallies in Washington.