He has done so through media, legal and political movements. Those include CBN, which was the first 24/7, U.S. Christian television station and now broadcasts news, children’s programming and other features to about 1 million viewers in 174 countries. He founded the conservative-Christian Regent University, which aims to bring his worldview into top levels of politics and policy, and the American Center for Law and Justice, an organization that is seen as often being in opposition to the American Civil Liberties Union. And he came in third in the 1988 GOP presidential primary race, after Bob Dole and George H.W. Bush.