A: The most surprising one to me was dealing with the rituals surrounding grief. Every religion has a way to deal with grief because the trick with grief is not to avoid it but to move through it. My favorite example is the Jewish ritual of sitting shiva. It’s a seven-day period that’s a sacred obligation for people to go visit the mourning. It’s not just a nice thing to do. You must go. You must bring them food to assist them in any ways you can. People come together in groups of 10 or more to say a prayer. And in those prayers, they often recite these prayers in unison with one another. When people recite things and move in unison, they feel more compassion and connection for each other. It reduces loneliness. And when someone dies, they cover mirrors in a house together. And although there’s theological reason for that, there’s scientific evidence showing that when you look in a mirror, whatever emotion you’re feeling becomes more intense. Covering a mirror is one way to begin to reduce grief a little bit.