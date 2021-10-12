Today the struggle for human rights goes on, whether it’s the Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar, the Yazidis of the Middle East, the Uyghurs in China “or the treatment of migrants and refugees on our own Southern borders,” Hollerith said. “There is much work still to be done. … It’s my hope this likeness, carved in limestone, will remind all who enter this sacred space that the struggle for faith, to find hope, to stand against evil and hatred are struggles worth undertaking. It’s my hope his presence here, as long as this stone stands, inspires people to struggle for what’s best about humanity. While never forgetting the worst humans can do to one another.”