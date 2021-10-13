As of last week, active-duty members of the Navy had the highest rate with about 90 percent fully vaccinated, while the Marine Corps had the lowest rate among active-duty service members at 76.5 percent. About 81 percent of active troops each in the Army and the Air Force were fully immunized. Those on active duty are expected to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15, while Reserve and National Guard units have been given a June 30 deadline.