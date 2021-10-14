Floyd’s resignation comes after weeks of intense debates that played out on Zoom and Twitter over an internal investigation into how the Executive Committee has handled sexual abuse allegations.
The SBC has been rocked by reports of hundreds of sexual abuse cases that were revealed in a 2019 investigation by the Houston Chronicle. It has ousted churches that employed pastors who were abusers and set up resources for churches to prevent sexual abuse. However, several sexual abuse survivors have said that the denomination has not done enough to investigate and prevent more abuse from happening, because it does not have a way of tracking abusers within its network of churches.
During Executive Committee meetings in the past several weeks, some committee members argued against waiving attorney-client privilege, which would have given investigators access to records of conversations on legal matters among the committee’s members and staff. They said doing so went against the advice of convention lawyers and could bankrupt the SBC by exposing it to lawsuits. Some committee members resigned over the issue.
In an initial vote on the issue Sept. 21, the committee voted against waiving attorney-client privilege.
But delegates to the Southern Baptists’ national meeting in June had approved the independent probe and voted for the committee to waive privilege if asked to do so by the firm doing the investigation. The initial vote to defy their decision upset a huge swath of Southern Baptist leaders and lay members.
The committee reversed course and on Oct. 5 voted to waive attorney-client privilege as part of the investigation.
After that vote, the longtime general counsel for the SBC decided to cut ties with the denomination.
In a letter released on Thursday, Floyd wrote that “I will not and cannot any longer fulfill the duties placed on me,” saying that the vote on Oct. 5 placed Southern Baptists into “uncertain, unknown, unprecedented and unchartered waters” that created potential risks to the SBC’s liability.
As the controversy escalated, several church leaders had threatened to withhold funds, angry that the Executive Committee would fail to follow through on the will of the messengers. Several Southern Baptist insiders said Floyd’s resignation was inevitable. Ahead of Floyd’s resignation, 25 members of the Executive Committee had planned to call a meeting to discuss issues of leadership within the committee, according to a letter shared with The Washington Post.
The recent vote over the investigation revealed divides at the highest levels of leadership over how to run the business of the SBC. Ahead of the executive committee vote, the SBC’s current president, Ed Litton of Alabama, signaled his support for waiving attorney-client privilege. And before the final vote to waive privilege, numerous statements were published, representing dozens of concerned pastors in state conventions and local associations.
Dean Inserra, an executive committee member and pastor of a large Southern Baptist church in Tallahassee, Fla., said that Floyd stubbornly resisted the will of Southern Baptist messengers from the beginning. He said that behind the back stage in Nashville, Floyd tried to talk other Baptist leaders from putting forward a motion on waiving executive privilege.
“He won’t accept any blame whatsoever and has made this about his integrity,” Inserra said. “He could’ve been the leader of doing what the messengers wanted and could’ve been a hero. Since he did not do that, there had to be a grass-roots movement to counter it.”
Floyd was head of a northwest Arkansas megachurch near Walmart’s headquarters, where he was pastor for 32 years. In 1989 he was a candidate to become president of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, but was defeated by Mike Huckabee, who later became governor of the state. Floyd was president of the SBC from 2014-2016. He served on former president Donald Trump’s advisory council ahead of Trump’s 2016 election and was elected president of the executive committee in 2019. He succeeded Southern Baptist pastor Frank Page, who resigned in 2018 over “a morally inappropriate relationship.”