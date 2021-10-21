“The present chaos in our schools lays squarely at the feet of 40-year politician Terry McAuliffe. It just does,” Youngkin said at an appearance Tuesday night. “But also at George Soros-backed allies, these allies that are in the left, liberal progressive movement. They’ve inserted political operatives into our school system disguised as school boards.”
When Youngkin, who some polls show is tied with McCauliffe, said Soros’s name, some in the crowd of about 700 people hooted and hollered.
Soros is a Hungarian-born billionaire who has given tens of billions to charity, in particular through his pro-democracy Open Society Foundations grant network. His critics sometimes use antisemitic tropes to characterize him, such as the suggestion that Jewish people are secretly pulling society’s strings.
“Evoking George Soros as a shadowy funder is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. This is an unacceptable statement from Glenn Youngkin,” U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) tweeted Wednesday evening.
Youngkin’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but spokesman Matt Wolking responded to Luria on Twitter by claiming Soros had funneled money to the congresswoman because he had donated to a pair of political action committees that gave money to her.
Asked where Soros has backed school board candidates in Virginia, his campaign sent The Washington Post links to articles about money connected with Soros going to prosecutor races but nothing about school board candidates. The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the alleged antisemitism.
Some Jewish groups had previously expressed concern about Youngkin during the campaign.
Haile Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, told Jewish site The Forward earlier this month that “Youngkin is not disassociating himself” from Republicans in the state using antisemitism and bigotry as a political strategy.
The Forward noted that Youngkin had appeared on the radio show of Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official with ties to antisemitic groups in his native Hungary.
